Rakhi Sawant Rejoices as She Reunites With Husband Adil Khan Durrani: ‘Mera Adil Wapas Aa Gaya’ – Watch

Rakhi Sawant expressed her happiness to the media after she reunited with her husband Adil Khan Durrani. - Watch

Rakhi Sawant Rejoices as She Reunites With Husband Adil Khan: Rakhi Sawant is always making the news with her style statements and unabashed opinions. The actor’s fashion sense and unfiltered views make her a darling among the paparazzi. Rakhi recently made it to the entertainment tabloids and portals due to her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani on the verge of breakdown. She even accused Adil of having an extra-marital affair and alleged that the other woman was blackmailing him. Rahi had told the paparazzi that Adil’s girlfriend called and threatened her. In a series of videos captured earlier where she can be seen saying that her marriage is under threat, the actor was teary-eyed. However, in the new video clips posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani she was seen in a happy mood.

CHECK OUT RAKHI SAWANT’S VIRAL VIDEO:

RAKHI SAWANT EXPRESSES HAPPINESS TO THE MEDIA

In one of the reels she said, “Mera Adil mere paas wapas aa gaya hai (My husband Adil came back to me)”. She also regretted speaking against him in public and told the media that now everything has been sorted out between the couple. In another clip before closing the car door expressed her happiness and stated that, “Main aaj bohot khush hoon (Today I am very happy)”…Biwi ka power sabse zyada hota hai (A wife is the most powerful in a marital relationship)”.

Rakhi is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 1 and a finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

