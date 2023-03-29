Home

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant Opens up on Her Divorce With Adil Khan: ‘Hum Azaad Ho Chuke Hain’

Rakhi Sawant Opens up on Her Divorce With Adil Khan: ‘Hum Azaad Ho Chuke Hain’

Rakhi Sawant recently said that she is happy because her divorce with Adil Khan will be finalised soon as she wants to be free.

Rakhi Sawant Opens up on Her Divorce With Adil Khan: 'Hum Azaad Ho Chuke Hain'

Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Her Divorce With Adil Khan: Rakhi Sawant recently reacted to her divorce with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. She revealed that the duo will soon be officially separated. The actor never shies away from speaking her mind and is always honest and straightforward about her personal and professional life. Apart from her bold and unique fashion statements, the actor-dancer is also praised for her witty and humorous side. Rakhi has always been a darling of the paparazzi as she never refuses to pose for the cameras. Entertainment tabloids and portals are also obsessed with her due to her candid confessions and happening dating life. Her public rift with Adil followed by the court case has created a lot of buzz on social media.

RAKHI SAWANT SAYS THAT SHE WANTS TO BE FREE

Rakhi, in an interaction with the media said “Meri khushi ka raaz? Mera divorce hone waala hai. Hum abhi azaad ho chuke hain (The secret to my happiness? I am getting divorce, I am free now). There are few things in life which one should leave and move on in life.” She further added “Hum Azaad ho jaana chahtein hain, ab use jiske saath shaadi karni hai Kar lene do (I want to be free now. Let him get married to whoever he wants).” Rakhi married Adil earlier in 2023 and a few weeks later announced their separation. She accused him of mishandling of funds and infidelity. The actor claimed that her husband cheated on her. Adil was arrested in February 2023 as Rakhi filed an FIR against him. She had previously told the paparazzi that although she is praying that Adil gets bail, but won’t be able to forgive him.

You may like to read

RAKHI SAWANT HAD EARLIER SAID THAT SHE WON’T BE ABLE TO FORGIVE ADIL KHAN

Rakhi had earlier stated that “Aaj subah mai namaz padhi aur mere dil me khayal aya ki ramzan ka matlab hota hai logon ko maaf karna. Adil ko mai maaf to nahi kar sakti dil se but ye dua karti hun Mysore court me bail jaaye (I was offering my prayer this morning and had a thought. Ramzan is the month of forgiveness. I may not be able to forgive Adil, but I pray that he gets bail in the court).” She also opined “I was a good wife to him but he ruined my life. I shouldn’t have loved him so much. I want him to get out on bail, however, the allegations are very serious. I want to send a message to him through the media, ‘Adil, if you get bail, then don’t ruin someone else’s life. Try changing yourself and if you get married now then please don’t mistreat that person as you did to me.’ I will never get back to him. I want to lead my life alone henceforth. I am praying for him and his well-being.”

Rakhi is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 1 and a finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

For more updates on Rakhi Sawant, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.