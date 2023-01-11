Home

Rakhi Sawant Ties The Knot With Boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani Amid Mother’s Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Rakhi Sawant Ties The Knot With Boyfriend Adil: Rakhi Sawant, who is always spot-on when it comes to her shocking revelations and fashion statements once again left netizens wondering. The actor has reportedly tied the know with her longtime boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. She has secretly married Adil in a close-knit ceremony as per multiple media sources. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also posted the picture of the couple with their marriage certificate. Rakhi had been quite vocal about her relationship with Adil.

RAKHI GETS MARRIED TO ADIL KHAN DURRANI

Rakhi and Adil pose for the cameras holding their wedding certificate in the picture. As the duo wore garlands, in one picture Rakhi can be seen signing the document for her marriage registration. However, taking a close look at the certificate, it appears that the couple already got hitched in 2022. Rakhi made her first public appearance with Adil after she contested in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. The actor had recently informed on social media about her mother’s brain tumour diagnosis. She had appealed to her fans to pray for her mother’s speedy recovery.

Rakhi is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 1 and a finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

