Bigg Boss 14 makers keep adding a spark every week so that the audiences get entertainment. The show is nowhere is the TRP list and therefore, this week, the viewers will witness ex-contestants Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Arshi Khan as challengers. These contestants have made a mark in the past seasons and this time, it is expected that they will add spice to the show.

Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah were contestants in the first season of the show, Rahul Mahajan was seen in the second season, Manu Punjabi was a part of Bigg Boss 10, while Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan were housemates in the 11th season of the show hosted by Salman Khan.

The makers have shared a promo on their social media accounts with a caption that reads as: "Verified #BiggBoss ki history mein nahi dekha hoga aapne aisa twist! Ek se badh kar ek khiladi karenge ghar mein enter aur kar denge sadasyon ki jeet ka safar aur bhi challenging! Kya aap taiyaar hain ek tehelke bhara season dekhne ko? Dekhiye #BiggBoss14 aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BiggBoss2020 #WeekendKaVaar @rakhisawant2511 @lostboyjourney @therahulmahajan @arshikofficial @manupunjabim3 @kashmera1".

Have a look at the promo video:

At present, in Bigg Boss 14, the contestants left in the house are Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Ali Gony.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.