Home

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant to File Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Best Friend Rajshree; Opens up About Domestic Violence

Rakhi Sawant to File Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Best Friend Rajshree; Opens up About Domestic Violence

Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer have confirmed they are filing Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Rajshree who used to be her best friend.

Rakhi Sawant to File Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Best Friend Rajshree; Opens up About Domestic Violence

Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani Case: After Rakhi Sawant’s former husband Adil Khan Durrani and her best friend Rajshree spoke against her in a press conference, the actress also held a press conference last night in Mumbai where she clearly mentioned how she has been framed by these two people as they always wanted publicity. There are several videos going viral from yesterday’s press conference where Rakhi announced that she is going to file Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Rajshree. Rakhi can be heard in a video from her press conference, “Na mein dustbin hu, na gattar hu, mera self-respect hai, Rs 100 crore ka defamation suit hai jo ab aapko milega”.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In another video, Rakhi Sawant spoke about how Adil used to create a domestic violence scene by hurting himself. “My husband always tortured me, hurt himself, and made a video showing that Rakhi has beaten him. Vo proof lete the apne aapko maarte the and video bana kar, save karke dikhate the that mein torture kar rahi hu unhe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Rajshree has also filed a police complaint against Rakhi. The controversial queen told paparazzi Viral Bhayani, “She always stood besides me in my worst times. Even I stood by her during her bad times. She will always be my friend forever. I’m shocked. I don’t know what’s going on in my life.”

In Rakhi Sawant’s previous press conference, she said that Adil used to make nude videos of her to sell them in Dubai. She also stated that she saw him having sex with men and women. The actress also claimed that Adil tried to hit her and kill her on various occasions and accused him of raping his Iranian girlfriend for several months.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES