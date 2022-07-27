Rakhi Sawant wedding: Rakhi Sawant is currently having the time of her life with lover Adil Khan Durrani who is a Mysore-based businessman. The duo have been the talk of town ever since they started dating, courtsey their PDA filled public appearances. Rakhi who is quite vocal about her love life recently expressed her desire to get married to beau Adil. The model-actress also shared that she is willing to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss with her man.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Defends Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: 'Itni Garmi Ho Rahi Hai London me...'

Speaking to Delhi Times, Rakhi said, “Agar hum Bigg Boss house mein rahe, toh phir Bigg Boss hi humari shaadi karaenge. Nikaah karaenge. Pakka. Mein kehti hun Bigg Boss house mein hi mera nikah Adil se kara do (If we stay in the Bigg Boss house, then Bigg Boss should get us married. We will have a nikah. I am telling BB to get me married to Adil in a nikah ceremony). Also Read - Watch: Rakhi Sawant's 'Baharo Phool Barsao..' Moment, Showers Rose Petals On Boyfriend Adil Khan At Mumbai Airport- Video Viral

Rakhi added, “Agar hum gaye toh Adil bhi bolenge Bigg Boss mein meri shaadi karao na. I am ready (If we go to the BB house even Adil will say the same).” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Boyfriend's ex 'Threatens to Kill Herself,' She Confirms Trouble in Paradise

We wonder if makers of Bigg Boss 16 are aware of Rakhi’s desire to marry Adil on the controversial reality show. For the unreversed, Rakhi Sawant has been a regular on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss from the last two seasons and if indeed she participates in Bigg Boss 16 it will be interesting to see how fans’ react to it!

On a related note, Rakhi’s confession about Bigg Boss comes days after she showered rose petals on Adil at the airport. A few days ago, Rakhi met Adil at the airport and showered rose petals on him. The two even shared a sweet kiss that made the onlookers go aww!

Meanwhile, Rakhi also revealed in her interview that Adil’s ex-girlfriend has been bothering them. She said, “Adil ki ex-girlfriend ne humari life kharaab kar di hai. Every other day she calls him and threatens to kill herself or release some private videos. She calls me and says that Adil is using you and he still loves me. It is troubling us a lot. We are constantly arguing over this. I don’t know what to do anymore. I think I am unlucky in love.”