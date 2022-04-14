Rakhi Sawant’s Tribal Outfit Receives Netizens’ Wrath: Actor Rakhi Sawant is controversy’s favourite child as the dancer-actor knows how to stay in the news. Rakhi, who is often the darling of shutterbugs and netizens with her sensational statements and fashion sense is active on social media. The actor recently promoted her new hip-hop song Mere Warga by posing in tribal outfit. In the video, Rakhi can be seen speaking some garbled words in order to sound similar to tribal language. Check out this hilarious video of Rakhi posted by photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Receives BMW X1 Worth Rs 40 Lakh as Gift After She Confessed Can't Afford Like Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Meets Rakhi Sawant in Waist-High Cut Dress, Flaunts Hot Bod in Plunging Neckline - See Pics

Rakhi Sings Tribal Song!

Rakhi never shies away from amusing the netizens and paparazzi with her outspoken confessions and bizarre fashion choices. The actor who recently became the owner of a new BMW X1 can be seen weasing a tribal costume in the video posted by Viral. In the video Rakhi says, “hey guys, aap mera ye look dekh rahe hain aaj, pura tribal looks, aadivasi jisko hum kehte hain wo looks hai, aur ye dekhiye, bum bum ta ra ra ta ra ra ra, bum bum bum bum(hey guys you can see my new look this is a tribal look which is also known as Aadivasi, and watch this – followed by tribal song made-up by Rakhi herself).” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Video With Ram Charan And Jr NTR Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Unfollow Karan Johar'

Netizens React With Hilarious Comments!

As Viral captioned his Insta post with a witty one-liner, “Dare like #rakhisawant all set to promote her brand new hip-hop song #merewarga.” Netizens came up with hilarious comments on the video. A user commented, “Bollywood me bi #paglo ki kami nhi he(there is no dearth of mad people in Bollywood).” A fan posted a funny reaction to the post as, “😍😍😂😂😂😂😂.” Another user wrote, “This is not Tribal looks 🙄 pls.” Check out the hilarious comments:

Rakhi’s Shot To Fame With Bigg Boss!

Actor Rakhi Sawant who initially appeared in music video Pardesiya remix, shot to fame with Bigg Boss Season 1 hosted by actor Arshad Warsi. The actor-dancer contested as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14 and was a wild card entrant in Bigg Boss 15 as well. Both the seasons were hosted by actor Salman Khan with whom Rakhi shares a great rapport. This is the actor’s tenth non-movie pop song.

For more updates check out this space!