Rakhi Sawant Surgery: The Internet's most controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has recently undergone surgery and left fans worried after she uploaded the video from the hospital room. After her successful surgery, Rakhi opened up and shared the reason why she had to undergo the surgery. While talking to E-Times, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she is feeling a quite weak post the surgery and had undergone a major surgery that lasted for 4 hours at Criticare Hospital Juhu where she has been admitted. "I had a knot in the stomach, just a little above my uterus. I was supposed to remove it long ago but kept dilly-dallying."

Rakhi mentioned that the knot in her stomach gave an immense pain. "So I decided that I should get it eliminated. I have been under the treatment of Dr Vina Shinde. They are likely to keep me in the hospital for two more days. Currently, I am not walking much and advised to rest. I have been given a list of dos and don'ts in my diet. I am managing."

Rakhi's boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani was with her to take care. A day before the surgery, Rakhi shared a dance video and wrote, "Dance doesn't leave me in an condition #Hospital pre surgery dance." She also added Tanishk Bagchi's song Aafat to the video.

Wishing Rakhi for a speedy recovery. Get Well Soon.