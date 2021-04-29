Mumbai: India is facing the worst health crisis of all time. With rising cases of coronavirus, lack of oxygen cylinders and medicines have also become a major concern in the country. However, amid all this, several celebrities have come forth to do their bit. Amid all this, now Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has asked Kangana Ranaut to serve the country. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra Suspended This Year Amid Rising Cases, Priests Of Four Temples To Perform Rituals

Rakhi was caught by the paparazzi in Mumbai and was asked, ”Kangana has said that the country’s condition is not good. PM Narendra Modi is right or wrong, oxygen is unavailable in many places, what do you have to say to that?” To this Rakhi replied, “Nahi mil raha? Oh ho! Kangana ji aap desh ki sewa kijiye na, please. Itne karodo rupayee aapke paas hai, oxygen khareediye, aur logo mein bantiye, hum toh yehi kar rahe hai (It is unavailable? Oh ho! Kangana, please serve the nation. You have so much money, buy oxygen and distribute it among people). Also Read - Deepak Trivedi, Chairman of UP IAS Association, Dies Due to COVID; Adityanath Expresses Grief

Several Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar have come forward to help the country at this hour of crisis. They have also dedicated their social media accounts to mobilise resources. Even Kareen Kapoor Khan expressed disappointment over people who are not understanding the gravity of the situation in the country and asked people not to flout covid related norms.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, India reported 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 in 24 hours which is its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began last year. With this, the total caseload is now at 1.8 crores with 2.04 lakh deaths.