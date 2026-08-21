Rakhi Sawant’s advice to Sunita Ahuja amid Govinda’s second marriage plans after she withdraws divorce case: ‘Focus on 200 crore…’

Sunita Ahuja has made a new shocking claim about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar, days after withdrawing her divorce petition. Rakhi Sawant has now given Sunita some advice.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/rakhi-sawants-advice-to-sunita-ahuja-amid-govindas-second-marriage-plans-after-she-withdraws-divorce-case-focus-on-200-crore-8506452/ Copy

Rakhi Sawant’s advice to Sunita Ahuja amid Govinda’s second marriage plans (PC: Instagram)

The ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja has taken another unexpected turn. Just days after Sunita withdrew her divorce petition against the actor, she reportedly opened up about Govinda’s alleged relationship with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar during a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant. Sunita’s latest claim has once again put the couple’s personal life in the spotlight, while Rakhi, who has been vocal about the matter, had a rather direct suggestion for her. From an alleged second marriage plan to advice involving Govinda’s reported property, there is now another chapter to this much-discussed controversy.

Sunita Ahuja claims Govinda planned to marry Komal Rani Swarnkar

Sunita Ahuja reportedly made the claim during a phone call with Rakhi Sawant while the latter was interacting with paparazzi. While interacting with the paparazzi in Mumbai, Rakhi decided to call Sunita and put the conversation on speakerphone. During the call, Sunita candidly spoke about her decision to withdraw the divorce case and explained what led her to take that step.

On call Sunita said, “Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki wo shaadi karne ke plan me the wo log I withdrew the divorce case yesterday because they were planning to get married),” claiming that Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were planning to get married. The conversation comes shortly after Sunita withdrew her divorce petition against Govinda on August 19, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzzzooka Scrolls (@buzzzookascrolls)

Sunita’s latest statement has added another layer to the speculation surrounding Govinda and Komal. However, it is important to note that the alleged marriage plans have not been confirmed by Govinda or Komal. The claims remain part of the ongoing public controversy surrounding the actor’s personal life.

Sunita had previously spoken publicly about Govinda’s alleged closeness to Komal after the two were spotted together.

Rakhi advice to Sunita: “Aap 200 crore par dhyaan do. Sab chhodo”

While Sunita Ahuja spoke about the alleged marriage plans, Rakhi Sawant had a different advice for her. Rakhi advised Sunita to focus on 200 crore property rather than getting caught up in the controversy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tarajatni_8656

Rakhi adviced Sunita, “Aap ₹200 crore par dhyaan do. Sab chhodo. Doosri-teesri koi aa gayi na, sab hadap legi. Aap pehle apne naam sab kuch kar lo please, meherbaani. (Focus on the ₹200 crore. Forget everything else. If some other woman comes along, she’ll snatch it all up. Please do yourself a favor and get everything transferred to your name first)”, while encouraging her to look after her financial interests. She also praised Sunita for withdrawing the divorce case.

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda controversy

Rumours about trouble in Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage have been doing the rounds for months. The couple’s relationship came under renewed scrutiny after Sunita spoke about Govinda’s alleged association with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita had previously filed a divorce petition, but Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha later confirmed that she had withdrawn it. Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar are working together in the upcoming movie Roopa.

Despite the divorce case being withdrawn, the controversy has not completely gone away. Sunita and Govinda have both made comments that have kept their personal life in the news, while the alleged relationship between Govinda and Komal continues to attract attention.

Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. For now, Sunita’s latest comments and Rakhi’s advice have added yet another twist to their ongoing public drama.