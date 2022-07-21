Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil Khan just experienced the lines of famous song ‘Baharo Phool Barsao..’ coming true for him at the Mumbai airport. Rakhi Sawant got a pleasant surprise on Wednesday night, when her boyfriend came to Mumbai to meet her after the actress’ disappointing trip to Delhi, where Adil reportedly did not meet her. And Rakhi at the airport welcomed her lover by showering him with rose petals.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Boyfriend's ex 'Threatens to Kill Herself,' She Confirms Trouble in Paradise

Soon as Adil Khan walked out of the airport, Rakhi went running towards him and hugged him. Rakhi asked Adil why he didn’t meet her in Delhi; however, he insisted on letting it go and said, “sab kaam chod ke aagya (I have left all my work to come here),” and added, “I love Rakhi a lot.” They hugged each other several times and Adil even kissed Rakhi on her cheek as they walked towards her car. But before leaving, Rakhi told the paparazzi, “Thank you to all the janta, aapki dua se Adil aagya (Thank you to the public, your blessings have brought him here).” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant And BF Adil Khan in Lovers' Quarrel? Former Gets Emotional, Fans Say 'So Much Drama' - Watch Viral Video

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Bigg Boss Fame Singer Afsana Khan Hugs Late Sidhu Moose Wala’s Father In An Emotional Video- Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POP Diaries (@ipopdiaries)



For the unreversed, Adil flew down to Mumbai after Rakhi told the paps, how he had not met her during her recent trip to Delhi, following which she ‘cried for two hours’ on her return flight to Mumbai.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rakhi on her arrival from Delhi told the photographers, how Adil didn’t meet her in Delhi even when she tried her best. Rakhi had to Delhi gone for the inauguration of a salon. She also got blonde hair extensions at the salon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)



A dejected Rakhi was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a mirror-look pink salwar suit. Her video was widely shared on social media, following which Adil especially came to Mumbai to meet his lover.