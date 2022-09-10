Rakhi Sawant’s Boyfriend Says he Never Forced Her to Wear Hijab: Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani has finally reacted to reports about his girlfriend changing her dressing style because of him. Rakhi, known for her controversial statements had said few days back that she can’t wear revealing clothes as Adil doesn’t like it. She also attributed her decision to not wear skimpy clothes to her beau’s faith. Now, Adil has broken silence and spoken about his views on Rakhi’s dressing sense and his reservation on bold and revealing outfits. He also said that he has to think of his family and follow his faith. Adil denied of forcing Rakhi to wear ‘Hijab’.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Apologises For Wearing Revealing Outfits, Says 'Islam Doesn't Allow That' - Watch Viral Video

ADIL SAYS HE NEVER FORCED RAKHI TO WEAR HIJAB

Speaking to journos at a press conference, Adil said, “I have to take care of my family and religion. Pehle Rakhi k kapde utne acche nahi rehte the (Earlier Rakhi’s outfits didn’t look nice on her).” When quizzed on doesn’t he feel a person must have the freedom to wear whatever he or she wants. He responded and stated that, “Rakhi ko pehle waise kapde pehenne ka mann tha to main hijab pehenne ko force nahi kiya usko (Earlier, Rakhi liked wearing revealing clothes, so I didn’t force her to wear hijab. Main samjahaya usko (I made her understand). And now she is liking to change herself.” Rakhi interrupted and told, “Ya, because I want you.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Calls Uorfi Javed Her Cheli, Slams Boyfriend Adil For Not Letting Her Wear Short Clothes - Watch Exclusive Video

Rakhi Sawant is popular for featuring in Pardesiya remix music video. She shot to fame with Bigg Boss Season 1 and was also a challenger and finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

