Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi dating: Rakhi Sawant who is known for being a loud mouth especially while reacting to trending topics has once again cracked up netzines with her epic reaction on Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's affair. Ever since Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen on Thursday, internet is buzzing with fans reaction and now, Rakhi Sawant too has reacted to this hot topic of discussion. Rakhi was spotted by the paparazzi post her work-out session and while chatting with the photographers she spoke about Sushmita and Lalit Modi.

Taking a dig at Lalit Modi, Rakhi said, "Waah Lalit ji kya Haanth maara hua hai, direct Sushmita Sen. Actually, Lalit ji aur Sushmita ko maine dekha toh mujhe baap beti lage (they looked like father-daughter). She's a former Miss Universe but who's he?" Rakhi further added, "Ab bhaiya paise leke bhagenge toh badi badi heroine toh milegi na bhai. Aaj kal paisa nahi hai toh kaun poochta hai. Aaj kal shakal akal kaun dekhta hai. Rakhi Sawant aisi nahi hai Rakhi Sawant only goes behind love and truth and not money."

Check out Rakhi's reaction on Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi affair below:

On the personal front, Rakhi Sawant is currently dating Indian businessman Adil Khan Durrani. The actress found a solace in Adil post her bitter break-up with ex-husband Ritesh.