Rakhi Sawant’s Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani Marries Somi Khan of Bigg Boss 12, See FIRST PICS

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani married Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan. Adil and Somi announced the news together in a combined Instagram photo on Thursday night - See first photos!

Adil Durrani, the ex-husband of Rakhi Sawant, has married, again! He exchanged wedding vows with Somi Khan, the former ‘Bigg Boss 12’ contestant in Jaipur. The duo will interact with the media once they return to Mumbai. Adil and Somi Khan were seen brimming with joy at one another and carrying their framed marriage license in the first photo. Adil was seen kissing Somi on the forehead in the following picture. The newlyweds also posted a few pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. The bride, Somi chose a red-coloured lehenga for the D-day, Adil, the groom, on the other hand, opted for a cream and gold-coloured sherwani. He rounded up his look with a vibrant maroon-coloured turban. The couple, who married on March 03, posed for several pictures.

The caption on Adil and Somi’s collaborative post read, “Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony. Alhumdullilaah, we are thankful for this blessing and we appreciate our families and friends for their love and support. We are eager to begin our new journey together as husband and wife. Please remember us in your prayers for a blessed married life. JazakAllah Khair. Adil khan durrani, Somi Adil khan 03.03.2024.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adil Khan Durrani (@iamadilkhandurrani)

Adil and Somi received many congratulatory notes on their wedding post. TV actor Archana Gautam wrote, “Wow congratulations 😍 (sic).” Actor Kritti Verma wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to u both❤ may god bless u with happiness and love forever (sic).”

Rakhi Sawant announced her engagement with Adil earlier in the year 2023. A few weeks later, she accused him of misusing money, tormenting her, and domestic abuse when she filed a formal complaint against him. He allegedly cheated on her as well. Adil went to the media last week after being given bail and made a lot of accusations against Rakhi. The internet sensation danced to dhols outside her house in a crimson lehenga in June to announce her divorce.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh before Adil. The two parted ways shortly after entering the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house together.

