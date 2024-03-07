Home

Rakhi Sawant’s Ex-Husband Adil Khan Marries Again, This Time Its is A Former Bigg Boss Contestant

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan has once again got married. The businessman got married to a Bigg Boss 12 contestant.

Rakhi Sawant’s ex- husband Adil Khan, has reportedly once again tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. If reports are to be believed, Adil tied the knot to a Bigg Boss contestant, and the couple wanted to keep the news private. According to the details shared, Adil got married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan. As per a source quoted by E-Times, the couple to the decision in a very hush-hush situation and wanted to keep it private.

“It was a completely hush-hush ceremony, and he wishes to keep it under wraps,” a source cited by E-Times claimed. The source further added, “Adil got married to Somi Khan, Saba Khan’s sister. The duo have kept it undisclosed as Adil has been in the news for many things. They didn’t wish to come out this soon.” However, it should be noted that neither Somi nor Adil has confirmed the news. The couple is yet to comment on the matter.

For those who have no idea who Somi Khan is, then the actress is an ex-Bigg Boss contestant who is also the sister of Saba Khan. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 12 was won by Dipika Kakar. Meanwhile, coming to Adil, then he was previously married to Rakhi Sawant. However, the duo decided to part ways last year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against Adil. According to Rakhi, Adil was involved in extramarital affairs. On February 07, 2023, Adil was picked up from Rakhi’s residence and put behind the bars.

Even after the arrest of Adil, Rakhi kept accusing Adil of torturing her and said, “You are not letting me eat. You are not letting me live. You deleted my Instagram account, Adil. You are torturing me.” Meanwhile, Prior to Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh. Rakhi and Ritesh entered the Bigg Boss 15 house together. However, the couple decided to part ways soon after the grand finale.

