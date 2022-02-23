Mumbai: Bollywood’s controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has given gossip to the paps recently that her ex-husband Ritesh might enter Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. Rakhi, who recently got out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, won’t be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s controversial reality show Lock Upp. While interacting with the paps, Rakhi revealed that she is not taking part in Lock Upp however, her ex-husband Ritesh Singh has got the offer to be a contestant on the show. “Mujhe offer nahi aaya…nahi offer aaya hai kahin pe, par meri baat shayad hui nahi hai unse. My husband Ritesh has got the offer… ex-husband. Unko offer aaya hai…I don’t know woh jayenge nahi jayenge, mujhe nahi pata hai (I have not got the offer, actually I had but I haven’t been able to speak to them. My ex-husband has got the offer but I don’t know if he will go or not).”Also Read - Lock Upp's Third Contestant is Poonam Pandey, Gets Arrested for ‘Boldness’- Watch Video

A week ago, Rakhi talked about her separation from Ritesh. She had revealed that things are not going well and they have decided to end their marriage, which most people didn't believe even existed before Bigg Boss 15. The actor spoke to ETimes and said, "I felt he was staying in my house only to be at the Grand Finale. Bigg Boss ke contract mein hain that 'you have to pay Rs 2 crore if you don't attend the Grand Finale'."

Rakhi added that Ritesh stopped behaving affectionately with her in the public and that was another blow to their relationship. "Besides, he was not touching me or kissing me in front of the media. Only I was kissing him. He is a shy person, lekin un baton se zarror jyaada lagne laga tha," she said.