This Is What Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan Has To Say After Jail

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Khan Calls Her ‘A Dangerous Woman’; Claims He Was Framed

Adil Khan accuses Rakhi Sawant of Cheating on him with Ritesh.

Rakhi Sawant needs no introduction, as this Bigg Boss contestant is one of the most loved celebrities on social media. Be it her personal and professional life, or her controversial statements, the actor has always been the talk of the town. Speaking on similar lines, all eyes are on the internet sensation Rakhi Sawant after her husband, Adil Khan Durrani has come out with his side of the story and has ‘exposed’ the actress.

Following the arrest of Adil Khan due to the multiple offences accused by Rakhi Sawant, the victim has now in a recent interview to Bollywood Bubble spilled some beans about the actor and has also defended himself by explaining his side of the tale.

Adil Khan Calls Rakhi Sawant ‘A Dangerous Woman’

While speaking to the entertainment news portal, Rakhi Sawant’s husband expressed, “Women like Rakhi are dangerous even to talk to. They can do anything and our Constitution has been protecting women in such a way that even if they scream rape, we would get arrested.”

Watch the Full Interview Here:



Adil Khan Reveals That Rakhi Sawant Was Cheating On Him

Beginning with his side of the story, Adil Khan firstly alleged Rakhi of lying about her previous marriage. He revealed that Rakhi lied to him that she never got married with her ex-boyfriend, Ritesh. Adil claimed that the two never got divorced.

Furthermore, he revealed that Rakhi was in touch with Ritesh during their marriage and he even saw messages of her to Ritesh that said that she made a mistake by marrying Adil.

Adil Khan Defends Rakhi Sawant’s Physical Abuse Charges

The story didn’t end here, Adil Khan also opened up about Rakhi Sawant’s charges of being physically abused by Adil in her FIR. In a shocking revelation, Adil said that it’s the other way round. He continued that when he asked Rakhi for a divorce, she ended up slapping and beating him.

Rakhi Sawant Falsely Accused And Framed Adil Khan Durrani?

Adil Khan Durrani brought it to the world that Rakhi accused him that he stole Rs 1.5 crore from their account in June to buy a car without her knowledge, but the fact was that he spent Rs 2.8 crore on her, a BMW car, on a flat in Dubai, a diamond engagement ring and necklace, gold items, and even paid for her cosmetic surgeries.

In addition to that, Adil said that Rakhi accused him of performing unnatural sex and harassment for dowry. He also opened up about how Rakhi during his judicial custody approached his friend and gave her Rs 50 lakh to fabricate a rape case against him. After the forensic lab gave a clean chit to Adil, Rakhi and a friend accused Adil Khan of criminal intimidation, which further stalled his release.

Adil Khan Durrani To Take Legal Action Against Rakhi Sawant

In the interview, Adil Khan Durrani also announced that he would take counter legal action against Rakhi. He said, “I will fight for justice and I won’t spare her. I want justice from the people, the Constitution so that next time, Rakhi Sawant doesn’t trap another man like this. He further added that whatever Sherlyn Chopra has said about Rakhi, it’s a fact.”

