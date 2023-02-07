Home

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Khan Durrani Gets Arrested After Actress Files Police Complaint Against Him

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani recently got arrested after the actress filed police complaint against him.

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Khan Durrani Gets Arrested: Rakhi Sawant’s personal life is creating a lot of hoopla on the internet. Netizens are receiving shocking updates on social media about Rakhi’s marriage with Adil on the verge of separation. The actress recently broke down in front of the paps when she informed them about Adil leaving her for a woman named Tanu. Rakhi alleged that her husband was having an extra-marital affair. Now, Adil has been arrested by Mumbai police after his wife filed a police complaint against him. The Bigg Boss Marathi, ex-contestant has also accused Adil of being responsible for her mother’s death. She said that he did not pay the bill for her surgery on time. Rakhi filed an FIR against her husband at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

CHECK OUT RAKHI SAWANT’S VIRAL VIDEOS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

RAKHI SAWANT SAYS ADIL KHAN PHYSICALLY ABUSED HER

Rakhi told the media, “This is not drama. He has ruined my life. He has beaten me up and stolen my money even as he put his hand on the Quran. He has cheated me.” On Tuesday night she was seen dining with Adil and revealed, “Yes, he had come to apologise but I will never forgive him.” She also mentioned that “I have always fed him at home. Who knows if this will be the last time, I feed him. Yes, I have fed him today. Even enemies when they come home, you give them water. He’s my husband. I will love him till I die, but no apology. No apology, to forgive is hard.”

Rakhi is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 1 and a finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

