Bigg Boss 14's most entertaining contestant Rakhi Sawant has been a controversial queen. She is effortlessly engaging the audience with her cute antics and funny stills. Rakhi always wanted her husband Ritesh to come in front of the public so that everyone gets to know that Rakhi is actually married and it seems her wish will be fulfilled as Ritesh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, to support her.

In a recent interaction with TOI, Ritesh confirmed that the makers wanted him to enter the show as a contestant on Christmas, but he couldn't make it because he was stuck with his work. However, he has requested the makers that he wants to enter the show in January. "I have told the Bigg Boss makers that I want to enter the show as a contestant and they are working on it. They wanted me to enter on Christmas, but as I was busy with my work, I could not go inside. I have asked them to inform me a week in advance if I have to enter as I will have to settle a few things before going inside", Ritesh told the portal.

"I have told them I will be available in the first week of January, but I haven't got any confirmation until now so let's see when it happens. I am expecting to enter by mid-week. I will go as a contestant, I have requested the makers. I want to go inside as her support. I feel Rakhi has come into my life as a blessing and she is a very good person," he added.

A few weeks ago, Rakhi was heard saying to Rubina that she has requested her husband at least come and see her. “I am going on a very big show and pleaded with him to come at least once. I requested him to not let me down”.