Mumbai: Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has shared videos on her social media page where her mother Jaya Sawant has undergone a surgery to remove tumor. In the video, Rakhi thanks all her well-wishers, doctors, and actor Salman Khan for constantly helping her mother to give proper treatment. She further stated that their prayers have been answered and God has sent Salman as their angel to help them.

Rakhi Sawant also shared a video of the tumor which has been removed from her mother's body. In the clip, the doctor explains how big the tumor is and they had to remove ovaries from the body.

Watch Rakhi Sawant’s videos here:

Rakhi Sawant revealed that Salman Khan had funded for her mother’s operation and thanked the superstar and his entire family for their love and support. Sawant also referred to Salman and his brother Sohail Khan as ‘angels’.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant, she participated in Bigg Boss 14 and stepped out of the Bigg Boss 14 house with an amount of Rs 14 lakh. The actor had entered the show to gain her popularity back and also to earn money to pay her bills and have her mother treated for cancer. In an interview later, the actor explained her decision of walking out of the show with the money, without waiting for the audience’s verdict. Rakhi said that her purpose of coming into the show was money and she didn’t want to set any unrealistic benchmarks for herself.

We wish Rakhi and her mother all the very best and pray for Jaya’s speedy recovery!