Mumbai: RRR, directed by S.S Rajamouli, is on its road to grossing Rs 1000 crore worldwide, and it was commemorated with a star-studded night in Mumbai. Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, and other Bollywood stars graced this bash organised by Producer Jayantilal Gada, in addition to the great cast of the film RRR. Can you guess who was the attraction of the event? Not Ram Charan or Jr NTR but Rakhi Sawant stole the show during the success party for the pan-India blockbuster RRR.

Rakhi Sawant jumped at the chance to meet Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Rakhi, who was clearly overjoyed, was seen conversing with leading actors in the film, congratulating them on the phenomenal success of 'RRR.' Despite the fact that it was only a brief exchange, the video of Ram Charan and Jr NTR engaging with Rakhi has gone popular on social media.

Rakhi had asked Ram Charan, "Will you please do the 'Naatu Naatu' step with me?" He graciously declined to dance because he was in the middle of a large gathering. Jr NTR, who was surrounded by a large crowd, also appeared in the video with Rakhi Sawant, who she also complimented for 'RRR.' Netizens applauded the humble act by the two biggest Indian artists at the event. While Karan Johar had completely disregarded Rakhi as she was spotted trying to communicate with him. Users on social media were perplexed as to why he acted so rudely toward the actress.

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant’s video:

Many people condemned Karan Johar for insulting Rakhi after seeing this video. Karan was asked by fans to take lessons from Jr NTR and Ram Charan and wrote, “South ki itni badi hero zero attitude karan johar ki attitude dekho.” One of the users wrote, “Too bad attitude of Karan Johar.” While another said, “Unfollow Karan Johar because he ignored Rakhi.”

Since its premiere in theatres on March 25, ‘RRR,’ starring superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has had a remarkable run at the box office.

What do you think about KJo’s behaviour, let us know.