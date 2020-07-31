Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and all the siblings are getting themselves ready for the big day as they will be celebrating the lovely and unique bond between brothers and sisters. Siblings share a different love and hate relationship – they fight, cry, pull each other’s hair and stay together at the end no matter what. Raksha Bandhan is considered as a religious day to celebrate this incredible bond. The sisters tie rakhi on their brother’s wrist and in return they promise to protect the sister. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2020: Best Styling Tips For Sisters

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3, Monday. So, you might be ready with something unique to make your sister feel special. To make your day more beautiful, we have curated a list of Bollywood songs that relate to sibling bonds.

The best brother-sister bonding songs of Bollywood are here. Have a look:

The best brother-sister bonding songs of Bollywood are here. Have a look:

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath

Bhaiyaa Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan from Chotti Behan

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka from Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila from Josh

Meri Pyari Behaniya from Sachaa Jhutha

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9G6gBFrrpDQ

Behana Ne Bhai Ke Kalai Pe from Resham Ki Dori

Behna O Behna from Adalat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hm1koHPXMCw

Pyaara Bhaiya Mera from Kya Kehna