Raksha Bandhan 2022: The brother-sister relationship is beyond any set of definitions and neither it can be explained in an aesthetic sense. This relation is above the "defined" ones, safe to say it is metaphysical. This beautiful and pious bond holds a very special place in Indian culture and tradition. Raksha Bandhan is one such festival that celebrates this unique bond. It is no wonder then that our movies have given a very special treatment to this remarkable day and the connection of the siblings. Over the years, many songs from Indian movies have presented us with very tender and profound songs that express feelings so wonderfully.

Here, we share with you 7 such songs that will not only stir your love for your brothers and sisters but also invigorate your feelings.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan – Choti Behan (1959)

Sung by melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, it has lyrics by Shailendra and is composed by Shankar Jaikishan. This Rakhi song is a must on the occasion. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces Free Bus Services For Women In UP From Tonight

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai – Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

One of the most loved and played songs on Raksha Bandhan, it has two versions, one by Lata Mangeshkar and another by Kishore Kumar. Music is composed and directed by RD Burman with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Legends!

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalaai Se Pyaar Bandha Hai – Resham Ki Dori (1974)

A beautiful rendition by Suman Kalyanpur on the lyrics penned by Indiwar and music by Shankar-Jaikishan, this one will certainly touch a chord.

Bhai Behan Ka Pyar – Farishtay (1991)

Playback is given by Mohammad Aziz, Amit Kumar, and Anuradha Paudwal. Music is composed by Bappi Lahiri and lyrics by ace writer Anand Bakshi. This Rakhi song depicts the feelings of two brothers for their sister.

Ise Samjho Na Resham Ka Taar – Tirangaa (1993)

Sadhana Sargam has given the playback with melodious music by Laxmikant Pyarelal and profound lyrics by Santosh Anand. This song will take you down the memory lane of the early 90s.

Meri Pyari Behaniya – Sachaa Jhutha (1970)

This Raksha Bandhan song has vocals by Kishore Kumar while the music is composed by Kalyanji Anandji. The song is written by Indivar.

Bahena O Bahena – Aaj Ka Arjun (1990)

Bahena O Bahena has vocals by Mohammad Aziz and Kavita Krishnamurthy, music by Bappi Lahiri and it is penned by Anjaan.

Wishing each one of you a very happy Raksha Bandhan!