Home

Entertainment

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Bollywood Duos Who Played Both Siblings And Lovers

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Bollywood Duos Who Played Both Siblings And Lovers

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked as leads in the movies Mohabbatein and Devdas. They also played twins in the romantic entertainer Josh.

Actors who played both lovers and siblings. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Being a good actor means being one with your character. There are times when the same stars are roped in for different roles in different projects. The Indian cinema has had several situations where the same pair of actors were seen as a couple in one film and siblings in another. As we gear up celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 30, let us revisit some of the actor duos who have been cast as both a romantic pair and brother and sister.

Trending Now

Priyanka Chopra And Ranveer Singh

A recent example that comes to one’s mind is Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh. The duo played each other’s love interest in the 2014 action entertainer Gunday. Later on, they were once again roped in as husband and wife in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama, Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra gave an equally powerful performance as brother and sister in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do.

Shah Rukh Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The second pair on the list is Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. These celebrated actors were paired romantically opposite one another in Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Their electrifying chemistry was loved by many. However, back in 2000, SRK played the twin brother of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the romantic entertainer Josh.

You can hear Paro’s “Ishhh” from this picture 😍♥️#Devdas pic.twitter.com/TNhm2HcA4z — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 3, 2021

Deepika Padukone And Arjun Rampal

Deepika Padukone was seen as Arjun Rampal’s secret wife Shantipriya in her debut film alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Om Shanti Om. Later in 2010, these two shared screen space as siblings in the laughter ride Housefull, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Lara Dutta.

Abhishek Bachchan and Asin

Abhishek Bachchan and Asin are another example of an actor duo who graced the screens as both lovers and siblings. They were cast as brother and sister in Rohit Shetty’s 2012 outing, Bol Bachchan. Three years later, they played each other’s love interest in All is Well.

Tusshar Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor

It might also be exciting to recall that Kareena Kapoor played Tusshar Kapoor’s leading lady in his debut movie, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. Years later, they once again shared the screen in Golmaal Returns, but they were seen as siblings this time.

#20yearsofmujhekucchkehnahai …..,of highs that made the struggles seem worthwhile and lows that were equally rewarding as lessons of life, from #mujhekucchkehnahai to #Laxmii and the journey feels like it’s only begun! In gratitude🙏 for accepting me as a part of your universe pic.twitter.com/QFglSfDbFl — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) May 25, 2021

On this note, we would like to wish a happy Raksha Bandhan in advance!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES