This Raksha Bandhan, Watch These Bollywood Films With Your Siblings

Home

Entertainment

Raksha Bandhan 2023: These Bollywood Films Will Definitely Make Your Rakhi Memorable

Raksha Bandhan 2023: These Bollywood Films Will Definitely Make Your Rakhi Memorable

Bollywood has no shortage of movies, showcasing the pure relationship between brothers and sisters. So, as Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, movie buffs can binge-watch these Rakhi-special movies with their siblings.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 this year.

As the festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, people across the country, especially siblings are quite excited about it. The upcoming week is all about celebration as brothers and sisters take part in the Rakhi tying ceremony. They exchange gifts, eat sweets, and spend the rest of the day together. From going on an outing, and shopping together, to annoying each other, there are many ways siblings spend their time. But how about doing something new this year and watching Bollywood movies on this occasion?

Trending Now

Bollywood has no shortage of movies related to this pure relationship. So, movie buffs, grab your favourite snacks, some popcorn, and soft drinks and binge-watch these Raksha Bandhan movies with your siblings.

Below is the list of some movies you can watch this Raksha Bandhan:

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

What can be a better start than the Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Hum Saath-Saath Hain? This is one of the best movies to watch this Raksha Bandhan as it portrays the importance of family relationships, togetherness, and unconditional love between siblings. So, binge-watch this movie with your sibling and whole family.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Another best way option to spend your day is to watch the star-studded movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Many of us must have watched this movie a couple of times but the amicable bond between Shah Rukh Khan and his step-brother Hrithik Roshan keeps you hooked every time it is played. This sibling chemistry ultimately forms the crux of the movie and should definitely be watched again.

Raksha Bandhan

Revisiting Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan during Rakhi will offer an opportunity to rejoice in siblings’ love in its purest form. The film revolves around the eldest brother Akshay Kumar, who relentlessly strives to keep his promise to get his four sisters married. Add this movie to your playlist, and fill your festival with a lot more comedy and drama.

Sarbjit

This Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda starrer movie is probably not a Raksha Bandhan movie that will make you feel good. But based on the true story, the movie focuses on how Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur, struggled for her brother’s freedom who was wrongfully captured and imprisoned for more than 20 years in Pakistan. You will definitely not forget this emotional movie depicting the brother-sister relationship.

Dangal

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is not only fully dedicated to the relationship of brothers and sisters. This festival is a bond between siblings be it brother-sister, two sisters, or brothers. Depicting the unconditional love between two sisters, this Aamir Khan starrer Dangal shows how two sisters navigate their father’s ambitious quest to make them wrestling champions.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is an auspicious Hindu festival commemorating the unconditional love between brothers and sisters. This festival is celebrated with immense joy and fervour across the nation. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 and 31 this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES