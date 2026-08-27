Raksha Bandhan 2026 songs: Phoolon Ka Taron Ka to Dhaagon Se Baandhaa, 10 timeless classics celebrating sibling love

From old Bollywood favourites to newer emotional tracks, these 10 songs perfectly capture the warmth, affection and memories shared between brothers and sisters on Raksha Bandhan.

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Raksha Bandhan 2026 songs with 10 heartwarming tracks for siblings (PC: Meta AI)

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is incomplete without music that brings back memories of childhood, family gatherings and the special bond between brothers and sisters. In 2026, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 28, giving families another reason to come together and celebrate this cherished relationship. Over the years, Bollywood has given audiences several songs that capture sibling love in different shades. Some are cheerful and festive while others carry an emotional note of separation and longing. From the evergreen Phoolon Ka Taron Ka to the more recent Dhaagon Se Baandhaa, these songs continue to find a place in Rakhi celebrations.

10 timeless classics celebrating sibling love

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka – Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Legendary late Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s Phoolon Ka Taron Ka remains one of the most recognisable Bollywood songs celebrating the bond between siblings. The song features late Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman while the childhood portions feature Master Satyajit also known as Satyajeet Puri and Baby Guddi. Its simple expression of affection has helped it remain popular across generations.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko – Chhoti Bahen

Lata Mangeshkar’s Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko is among the songs most closely associated with Raksha Bandhan. Featured in Chhoti Bahen the song stars Nanda, Balraj Sahni and Rehman. Its emotional lyrics centre on a sister’s affection for her brother and the promise represented by the Rakhi. The song has retained its appeal because it captures the traditional emotions attached to the festival without relying on complicated storytelling.

Dhaagon Se Baandhaa – Raksha Bandhan

Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh’s Dhaagon Se Baandhaa brought a contemporary sound to the familiar theme of brother-sister love. The song features Akshay Kumar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. The track moves between childhood memories and adulthood as a brother watches his sisters grow up. Its emotional treatment makes it a natural addition to a modern Raksha Bandhan playlist.

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se – Resham Ki Dori

Suman Kalyanpur’s Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se from Resham Ki Dori captures the traditional spirit of Raksha Bandhan. The song features Kumud Chuggani and legendary late Dharmendra and focuses on the Rakhi as a symbol of love and protection. With its festive mood and direct emotional appeal the song fits perfectly into celebrations where family members gather to mark the occasion together.

Meri Pyari Behaniya Banegi Dulhaniya – Sachaa Jhutha

Kishore Kumar’s Meri Pyari Behaniya Banegi Dulhaniya from Sachaa Jhutha takes a more cheerful approach to sibling affection. late Rajesh Khanna and Naaz feature in the song as a brother celebrates his sister’s upcoming marriage. The track stands apart from emotional Rakhi songs because of its lively energy. It brings the happiness of a sibling watching another important chapter of life begin.

Rang Birangi Rakhee Lekar – Anpadh

Lata Mangeshkar’s Rang Birangi Rakhee Lekar from Anpadh paints a traditional picture of Raksha Bandhan. Mala Sinha and Balraj Sahni feature in the song which revolves around the festive preparations associated with the occasion. The decorated puja thali, colourful Rakhis and family setting give the song a distinctly festive atmosphere. It remains a good choice for listeners who prefer classic Bollywood melodies for their Rakhi celebrations.

Tere Saath Hoon Main – Raksha Bandhan

Nihal Tauro’s Tere Saath Hoon Main is another emotional track from Raksha Bandhan. Akshay Kumar and Sadia Khateeb feature in the song with Master Varun Buddhadev appearing as young Lala. The song focuses on the reassurance that a brother will remain beside his sister through different stages of her life. Its message makes it especially suitable for a personal Rakhi dedication.

Ab Ke Baras Bhejo Bhaiya – Bandini

“The Queen of Indipop” late Asha Bhosle’s Ab Ke Baras Bhejo Bhaiya from Bandini brings a more serious emotion to the playlist. Nutan features in the song as a woman longing for her brother and her maternal home. Unlike the upbeat Rakhi numbers this track focuses on loneliness and separation. That emotional depth is what has helped the song remain memorable decades after its release.

Chanda Re Mere Bhaiya Se Kahna – Chambal Ki Kassam

Lata Mangeshkar’s Chanda Re Mere Bhaiya Se Kahna from Chambal Ki Kassam captures the feelings of a sister separated from her brother. Moushumi Chatterjee features in the song which uses the moon as a messenger carrying her Rakhi wishes. The poetic idea gives the track a timeless quality. It can particularly resonate with siblings who are unable to celebrate Raksha Bandhan together in person.

Ise Samjho Na Resham Ka Taar Bhaiya – Tirangaa

Sadhana Sargam’s Ise Samjho Na Resham Ka Taar Bhaiya from Tirangaa focuses on the deeper meaning of the Rakhi. Varsha Usgaonkar, Harish Kumar, Daboo Malik and Girish Malik feature in the song. The track treats the Rakhi thread as a symbol of affection, responsibility and honour. Its grand presentation gives the playlist a dramatic closing number while staying rooted in the central theme of sibling love.

For Raksha Bandhan 2026 on August 28 these songs can bring a nostalgic Bollywood touch to family celebrations. Whether you choose an old classic or a newer favourite each track carries a different memory of what makes the sibling bond special.