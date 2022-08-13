Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Raksha Bandhan – the family drama directed by Anand L. Rai and starring Akshay Kumar discussed values, relationships, and duties. Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur are also featured in the movie. The movie made an impressive Rs 8.2 crore during the Raksha Bandhan celebration before dropping to about Rs 6 crore the next day.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Family Drama Takes a Slow Start - Check Detailed Collection Report

Raksha Bandhan received a significant boost on day one because of the festival. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the family drama sees a drop on the second day. Early estimates suggest only Rs 6 crore collection. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Review: Akshay Kumar Starrer is Old-School Hindi Cinema That Reflects The Evils of Dowry in Indian Metros

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 2:

#RakshaBandhan sees a drop of 30% on Day 2.. (A working day – Friday) Early Estimates ₹ 6 Cr Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 13, 2022

Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Movie Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Raksha Bandhan v/s Laal Singh Chaddha:

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan competed against Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which earned slightly greater day two box office receipts.

Forrest Gump’s remake Laal Singh Chaddha fell far short of expectations, especially in light of Aamir Khan’s star power, the film’s protracted development, and its enormous budget.

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is shown as a kind and considerate brother who makes every effort to arrange the marriages of his sisters. He himself refuses to be married to Bhumi, who is playing his childhood sweetheart.

Akshay Kumar Box Office Perfomance:

Akshay Kumar, a famous Bollywood actor, has had a terrible year. Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj were two massive flops, thus everyone was counting on his family comedy Raksha Bandhan to get people into the theatres. It appears that the family entertainment that highlights the closeness between a brother and his sisters failed to engage the audience in the manner that was anticipated.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Raksha Bandhan!