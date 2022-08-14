Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that stars Bhumi Pednekar as his childhood love and Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna as his sisters. In the movie, which discusses the negative impacts of the dowry system in Indian society and racism, Khiladi Kumar plays the adoring brother to four sisters. As per box office India, the three-day box office tally of Akshay Kumar’s film stands at Rs 20.25 crore.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Family Drama Sees a Drop a Day After The Festival, Makes Rs 14 Crore so Far

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection so Far

Raksha Bandhan‘s revenues on Saturday were essentially flat and roughly in the same range as those on Friday, when it brought in 5.75–6 crore net, according to the box office, India reports. Also Read - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: SUV Will Not Have Automatic Transmission; Check Price, Design, Features

Day 1: Rs 8 cr

Day 2: Rs 6.25 cr

Day 3: Rs 6 cr

Total: Rs 20.25 cr

Raksha Bandhan v/s Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office

On Friday, the movie’s lead over Laal Singh Chaddha was reduced, but on Saturday, that lead has grown once more. The movie’s box office total is almost 7 crore net less than that of the rivals. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Family Drama Takes a Slow Start - Check Detailed Collection Report

The family drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, centres on Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his interactions with his four sisters. It addresses themes like dowry and body shaming and focuses on his attempts to marry off his sisters.

A portion of the audience criticized the movie for its outmoded premise, which reeked of antiquated concepts like dowry, body shaming, and more. Aanand L Rai stated in an interview that such antiquated notions cannot be disregarded when discussing the subject at hand.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Raksha Bandhan