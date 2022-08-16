Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 5 Detailed Collection Report: Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has fallen flat at the Box Office and has registered lower collections than Laal Singh Chaddha after the five-day extended weekend. The Aanand L Rai directorial collected only around Rs 6 crore on Monday, the Independence Day holiday, and couldn’t even reach Rs 40 crore at the Box Office.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Family Drama Witnesses a Slight Dip, Collects Rs 20.25 Cr - Check Detailed Reports

The film has been majorly impacted by the negative campaigning against Akshay. It was also called regressive by a section of the audience who complained about it glorifying misogyny. Apart from Akshay, it features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur. After opening at Rs 8 crore on the Raksha Bandhan holiday, the film constantly dropped at the ticket window, reported Pinkvilla. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Speaks on Boycott Raksha Bandhan Trend: 'Unko Shanti Milti Hai...' | Exclusive

Check the day-wise Box Office business of Raksha Bandhan after five days:

Thursday: Rs 8 cr (Raksha Bandhan holiday)

Friday: Rs 6.25 cr

Saturday: Rs 6.10 cr

Sunday: Rs 6.75 cr

Monday: Rs 6.50 cr (Independence Day holiday)

Total: Rs 33.50 cr nett

Interestingly, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is ahead of Raksha Bandhan at the Box Office. Albeit, even that hasn’t cashed upon the five-day extended weekend at the Box Office. Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan seem to have got completely rejected by the audience in theatres. So much so that even the current week which will see no big film releasing in theatres cannot help reviving their collection.

After five days, Laal Singh Chaddha stands at around Rs 46.25 crore. Its performance overseas is also higher than Raksha Bandhan‘s. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!