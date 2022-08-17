Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 6 Detailed Collection Report: Raksha Bandhan has emerged as the third consecutive disaster delivered by Akshay Kumar in six months at the Box Office. The film’s collection dropped massively on its first Tuesday after it failed to create any magic in its five-day extended weekend. The Aanand L Rai directorial collected around Rs 1.40 crore on the sixth day, which took the overall nett domestic collection to Rs 34.90 crore, a tragic number for both the fans and the makers.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 5: Not Even Rs 40 Crore For Akshay Kumar's Film Despite I-Day Off, Check Detailed Collection Report

Raksha Bandhan had two big holidays – Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day – to perform well at the Box Office. However, the film got majorly impacted by the boycott trends on social media, much like Laal Singh Chaddha, which has though fared better than Raksha Bandhan but has shown equally poor performance at the Box Office.

Check the day-wise Box Office breakup of Raksha Bandhan after six days:

Thursday: Rs 8 cr (Raksha Bandhan holiday)

Friday: Rs 6.25 cr

Saturday: Rs 6.10 cr

Sunday: Rs 6.75 c

Monday: Rs 6.50 cr (Independence Day holiday)

Tuesday: Rs 1.40 cr

Total: Rs 34.90 cr nett

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the drop to Monday is more than 75 per cent which will only end up its lifetime run at around Rs 45 crore. For any film with a superstar of Akshay’s stature, this is a big disappointment and something that has never happened in a long time. While Raksha Bandhan is performing in the mass circuits like Gujarat, Laal Singh Chaddha has found its audience in the metros. But, the shows for both films continue to stand cancelled in many chains across the country.

There’s no big release this weekend and both the films might just continue to show a downward trend from here. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!