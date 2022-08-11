Raksha Bandhan Movie leaked online in HD Quality: Akshay Kumar’s family entertainer Raksha Bandhan has hit the screens today, August 11. Raksha Bandhan movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and the film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna. Netizens have watched the first show of Raksha Bandhan and have gone crazy for Akshay’s emotional film that is based on one responsible brother who takes care of his four sisters. The movie wins hearts of aam aadmi as the film focuses on family values. However, there is sad news for the makers and casts as Raksha Bandhan has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Movie Review Live Updates: Akshay Kumar's Film is Smash-Hit

The early reviews of Raksha Bandhan show that the film is a smash-hit and the box office collection will grow massively. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Raksha Bandhan has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Speaks on Boycott Raksha Bandhan Trend: 'Unko Shanti Milti Hai...' | Exclusive

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)