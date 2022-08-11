Raksha Bandhan Movie Review Live Updates: Bollywood film Raksha Bandhan starrer Akshay Kumar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna has hit the screens on August 11. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, is based on a family where the eldest brother Lala takes care of his four sisters and tries to fulfill his ill mother’s wish while upholding his family values. Raksha Bandhan movie gets a positive response from the moviegoers. The first show has been released and netizens on social media have started trending #RakshaBandhanreview. Calling it a smash-hit, a user praised Raksha Bandhan by writing, “#RakshaBandhan is a SURE-SHOT SMASH-HIT This time, the hero is #HimeshReshammiya…his Music in the film is like Cherry on the Cake..#AkshayKumar TERRIFIC…his connect with the AAM AADMI will make this film a SPECIAL one”.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Movie Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

A look at the latest Raksha Bandhan movie reviews

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2#RakshaBandhan is a SURE-SHOT SMASH-HIT 🔥🔥🔥 This time, the hero is #HimeshReshammiya…his Music in the film is like Cherry on the Cake..#AkshayKumar is TERRIFIC…his connect with the AAM AADMI will make this film a SPECIAL one 💪🌪#RakshaBandhanReview pic.twitter.com/aqJDGD2Ejo — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 10, 2022

Another viewer wrote, “Raksha Bandhan is a story of deep love between brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar is outstanding, delivers his best. Excellent Direction. Superb screenplay. It will bring tears”. KKR also posted a video where he said that Raksha Bandhan is three times better than Laal Singh Chaddha. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Are Banks Open Today?

#RakshaBandhan in cinema on the beautiful day of #RakshaBandhan what a day to enjoy and make this #RakshaBandhan most memorable. Watch Raksha Bandhan in cinema with your Sister and family. #RakshabandhanInCinemas #AkshayKumar #SadiaKhateeb — Akki Trends ™️🇮🇳 (@TrendsAkki) August 11, 2022

#RakshaBandhan: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R !

A perfect story of brother and sisters’s pure love..what a terrific screenplay .. Akshay’s career-best act… Anand l Rai direction terrific… Don’t miss!#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/dUXpdORPPZ — Pariksha Sihag (@SihagPariksha) August 11, 2022

