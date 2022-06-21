Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ will be released on August 11th. The actor and the film’s producers unveiled the Raksha Bandhan trailer ahead of the film’s premiere. Bhumi Pednekar also stars in ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ a comedy drama film. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is about a brother and sister’s love, bonding, and commitment.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Starrer Ram Setu Will Release in Theatres, Confirms Producer

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is a perfect family entertainer. The trailer begins with a quote “Sometimes being a brother is better than being a super hero”. Bhumi Pedenakar, who plays Akshay Kumar’s love interest in the film, asks when he would marry her and is solely concerned with his sister’s wedding. The three newcomers Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth are playing Akshay Kumar’s sisters in the film. It depicts how brother (Akshay Kumar) is only bread earner in the family makes sacrifices in terms of finance, love and family just so that he could see any one of her sister getting married. The film accurately depicts brother and sister’s love, bonding, and commitment, which is why it is called ‘Raksha Bandhan.’ Also Read - Akshay Kumar vs Aamir Khan at Box Office With Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha Releasing on August 11 - Your Pick?

Sharing the trailer on twitter, the actor wrote “Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai!” Also Read - Akshay Kumar on Not Doing Film Like Prithviraj if it Fails: 'If People Want to Watch Films With No Controversies...'

A look at Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan Trailer releasing on August 11, 2022:

Here is what netizens think about Raksha Bandhan trailer:

Liked the trailer Akshay back in the form for what he does best.. Comedy and Emotions.. And the love of Brother-Sisters❤#RakshaBandhanTrailerhttps://t.co/VqkeuBglTv — Aman (@amanaggar) June 21, 2022

Directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. After Atrangi Re, this will be Akshay Kumar’s second collaboration with filmmaker Anand L Rai. Raksha Bandhan, a comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, is set to release on August 11, 2022. It was originally scheduled for a worldwide cinema release on November 5, 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

After Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan will be Akshay Kumar’s third release in 2022. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s film will be clashing with the perfectionist Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ at the box office as their films are set released on screens on August 11. The fans will definitely witness the biggest bollywood clash of the year.

Are you guys excited about the film? What do you think of the trailer?