Home

Entertainment

Rakshan Bandhan 2023: 5 Korean Dramas to Binge Watch With Your Siblings

Rakshan Bandhan 2023: 5 Korean Dramas to Binge Watch With Your Siblings

Rakshabandhan is almost at the door so here are 5 best Korean Dramas you can watch with them and spend some quality time , checkout for more

Rakshan Bandhan 2023: 5 Korean Dramas to Binge Watch With Your Siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Special: On Raksha Bandhan, the sister ties a holy thread on her brother’s hand with the promise to protect each other at any point in life. The day is all about celebrating the everlasting bond you have with your siblings. Wondering how to spend this day with your brother or sister? You can plan a fancy lunch or some outdoor fun activity. However, if you are someone who likes to stay, then you can binge-watch your favourite movies or series. If you are a K-drama fan, here are a few Korean dramas that you can watch this Rakshabandhan with your siblings

Trending Now

TOP 5 KOREAN DRAMAS TO BINGE WATCH WITH YOUR SIBLINGS

Cheese in the Trap: It is a very interesting drama which is about Hong Seul, a third-year college student who wants good grades and earns enough money for tuition but things take an interesting turn when her classmate Yoo Jung returns from the army. It also features Baek In Ha and Baek In Ho, a sibling duo that are totally opposite of each other and reminds us of our siblings. My Father is a Strange: It is one of the best Korean family dramas that revolves around a family living a normal life until things take an interesting turn when a famous Idol steps on their door and claims to be their half-brother. It is an engaging K-drama that you can enjoy with your siblings. My Mister: It is a story about a man in his 40s supporting his unemployed brothers while his wife is having an affair with the boss, the plot turns around when he finds a 20-year-old girl and they get together to help each other. True Beauty: It is about an eighteen-year-old high school girl who is considered ugly by everyone until she masters the art of makeup after watching some online tutorials. Sky Castle: It is a story of four women living a luxurious life in the Sky Castle neighbourhood to make their husbands happy and raise their children. In this race, they are ready to sacrifice anything even if it’s the happiness of their own children. The drama is quite touching due to Cha’s siblings who support each other at any cost.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our readers!

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES