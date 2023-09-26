Home

Rakshit Shetty Answers If He Is Still in Touch With Rashmika Mandanna, Here’s What He Said

Rakshit Shetty recently opened up on his equation with his ex-fiancée Rashmika Mandanna post their break-up.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Ex-Beau Rakshit Shetty Admits They are Still in Touch: Rashmika Mandanna’s ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty recently opened up about their equation post their break-up. Rakshit revealed if he is still in touch with the Pushpa: The Rule actress after they amicable decided to part ways in 2018. The couple was in a relationship earlier and got engaged in 2018. However, they later decided to call of their wedding on mutual grounds as they cited compatibility issues. Rashmika worked with Rakshit in her debut film Kirik Party shot in Kannada. The film was produced by the latter and directed by Kantara fame Rishab Shetty. Since then, the duo started dating each other.

RAKSHIT SHETTY OPENS UP ON HIS EQUATION WITH RASHMIKA MANDANNA

In a recent interaction with IndiaGlitz Telugu, Rakshit said, “Me and Rashmika, we message each other once in a while. Not like in a constant touch, but whenever my film is releasing, she messages and wishes me the best. And, whenever her film releases, I wish her. On birthdays, we exchange wishes.” Rakshit was hailed for his performance in his home production adventure-drama 777 Charlie. He recently featured in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A. Rakshit will next be seen in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B, Richard Anthony and Punyakoti.

Rashmika gained PAN (popular-across-nation) fame with Pushpa: The Rise. She was also lauded for her role in Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan-Neena Gupta starrer Goodbye. She also starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. Rashmika will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor starrer Animal. The actress also played a pivotal role in Vijay’s action-drama Varisu. Her upcoming films are Rainbow and Pushpa: The Rule.

