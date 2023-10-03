Raktabeej Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Film on Burdwan Blast in Bengal

Home

Raktabeej trailer inspired by 2014 Burdwan Blast in Bengal trends for 48 hours across all social media platforms.

Raktabeej is a taut thriller and a first of its kind by renowned director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. Inspired by the Burdwan blast in 2014, which shook up the entire nation. The film is about the homecoming of the country’s president to his native village, and how an accidental blast in a firecracker unit unveils a bigger threat to his life. As Windows Productions released the trailer of the film amidst much fanfare, Amitabh Bachchan wished the entire cast and crew of Raktabeej. Big B shared the trailer of Raktabeej his X (formerly known as Twitter) along with his wishes. The trailer received a lot of appreciation soon after the release.

Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Raktabeej’s Trailer

Windows Productions, known for powerful content, is bringing its biggest film to date this Puja. The Raktabeej trailer trends across social media as it is inspired by a true incident. Padma Bhushan recipient Victor Banerjee, who is known to have worked with Roman Polanski, James Ivory, Sir David Lean, Jerry London, Ronald Neame, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Shyam Benegal, is playing the lead in the film. Raktabeej also stars Anasua Majumdar, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Kanchan Mallick, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Satyam Bhattacharya, Debasish Mondal, Devlina Kumar and others.

WATCH Raktabeej Trailer Here:

On 2 October 2014, which coincided with Mahashtami that year, an explosion took place in a two-storeyed building in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan. Locals informed the police, who sprang into immediate action. When the police arrived, two women inside the building stopped them from entering, threatening to blow up the building and destroying several documents and evidence. They were arrested and the police recovered more than 50 improvised explosive devices in that house.

Stating about the release of the movie – “Didi (Nandita Roy) and I had to wait for 12 years to release our film on Puja. That itself is a very big event for us. Raktabeej is our first directorial to release in Puja and we are supremely excited. The film unfolds in the backdrop of Durga Puja; for us, even the shoot was a celebration. Both Didi (Nandita Roy) and I, and also our entire team, can’t wait to unravel the mystery on the big screen, ” said Shiboprosad.

Abir Chatterjee, who essays the role of IPS officer Pankaj Sinha, said he had to train physically every day to get under the skin of the character. “Even though this is my third film with the production house, it happens to be my first with directors Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. My character is that of a top cop, who is both mentally agile and physically active. On top of that, he has a big team to run. And when he gets the task of saving civilians gathered for Durga Puja and above everything, the first citizen of the country, he leaves no stone unturned. The margin of error has to be minimal and in sync with this thought, I underwent a lot of physical training, or else the scenes wouldn’t have looked so convincing. Of course, a lot of credit goes to action director Manohar Verma for curating the stunts. I have just done whatever I could for this role.”

