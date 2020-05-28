MX Player’s latest offering Raktanchal has started streaming from May 28, 2020 and has been hit by piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram, MovieRulz and more in HD quality on Day 1. Raktanchal starring Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Vikram Kochchar, Pramod Pathak, Chitranjan Tripathi, Soundarya Sharma, Rojini Chakraborty, Basu Soni and Krishna Bisht. Raktanchal is a crime drama inspired by real-life events from the ’80s of Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh, at the time when the state development work was distributed through tenders. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ghoomketu Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Raktanchal has nine episodes of 30 minutes each and revolves around the criminal empire of Waseem Khan, the tender mafia who is challenged by a young criminal Vijay Singh who is driven by vengeance. The story has been developed by Sanjeev K Rajat, Sarvesh Upadhyay and Shashak Raai. Ritam Srivastava has directed the carnage.

Raktanchal’s story is set in motion, a clash for acquiring tenders with a political battle in the background, which unleashes a bloodbath in the city of Purvanchal. Also Read - Illegal Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Earlier, shows and films such as Betaal, Illegal, Paatal Lok, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

