Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings at Kamakhya Temple in Assam, PICS Go Viral

Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam with their families after their spectacular sundowner wedding in Goa - See PICS

Rakul Preet Singh shared priceless moments from her recent trip to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, on Instagram stories. There, she and her adored husband, Jackky Bhagnani, prayed for blessings. Dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya, Kamakhya Temple is a well-known Hindu pilgrimage site in Guwahati, Assam. In the first photo, Jackky Bhagnani looked dapper in a black pantsuit and yellow kurta, while Rakul looked elegant in an orange ethnic outfit. The newlyweds stood in front of the imposing structure and struck a lovely posture. The couple’s family members joined them in the next picture, which enhanced the spiritual encounter even more. Rakul captioned the image with, “Kamakhya devi temple (red heart emoji) (folded hands emoji) blessed.”

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani’s Photos From Assam Temple

Rakul and Jackky performed two rituals in accordance with Sindhi and Sikh customs. The bride and groom both chose to wear wedding fits by designer Tarun Tahiliani on their wedding day. For D-day, Rakul donned a pink-peach lehenga adorned with massive diamonds. Jackky donned an ivory sherwani adorned with the elaborate ‘chinar’ design. The A-list stars of Bollywood, including Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Esha Deol, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Akshay Kumar, attended the event to wish the pair their happily ever after.

