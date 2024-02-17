Home

Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani Seek Lord Bappa’s Blessings at Siddhivinayak Ahead of Beach Wedding in Goa – Watch Viral Video

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, the longtime couple will shortly tie the knot in a dreamy setup in Goa on 21st February. As the pre-wedding festivities are in full swing, the bride and groom visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple. Rakul and Jackky arrived at the temple to seek Lord Ganpati’s blessings in stunning traditional attires. Jackky looked phenomenal in a pastel green kurta, and the bride-to-be, Rakul stole our hearts in a pink Anarkali suit. The couple entered together in a car to offer blessings at the temple. Rakul and Jacky momentarily stood for the photographers before entering the temple; they even spoke with them, and it seemed as though they were congratulated.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Reach Siddhivinayak Temple -WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Pre-Wedding Festivities

The festivities surrounding the wedding will begin on February 19 and last for three days. The special day is reportedly scheduled for February 21.

Recently, Jackky Bhagnani’s home hosted Rakul and Jackky’s first pre-wedding celebration. The ‘Thank God‘ actor was driving her family in the direction of the Jackky’s residence. The bride-to-be looked stunning in her traditional ensemble. Rakul delighted her followers by sharing pictures of her outfit from the event. Wearing a green sharara with thin straps and mirror embroidery, she looked as gorgeous as ever. She accessorized her hair in lovely huge waves and wore them with Kundan jewellery, which featured a bracelet, massive studs, and a choker.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Eco-Friendly Beach Wedding

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are rumored to be getting married in Goa. According to insiders, it appears like they are making every effort to arrange an environmentally friendly wedding. The pair is reportedly saving paper waste by sending out digital invites as part of their ‘green’ wedding planning. In order to reduce the carbon impact of their event, they have allegedly banned fireworks and promised to plant trees.

On the work front, Jackky is still dedicated to his productions, particularly the films ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ which stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, and an unnamed Shahid Kapoor film. Rakul Preet, on the other hand, is working alongside industry veterans like Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Kamal Haasan on a crowded schedule of future movies.

