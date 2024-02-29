Home

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Twin in Black as They Attend Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s Success Party; Shahid, Kriti, Pooja Also Attend – See Pics

TBMAUJ Success Party: Newly married couple, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani twin in black at the success bash. Shahid Kapoor poses with Kriti Sanon and Mira Rajput. See Pics.

TBMAUJ Success Bash: The recently released Bollywood film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya cast recently celebrated the success bash of their sci-fi-robot film. Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Looking at the latest pictures at the TBMAUJ success bash, along with the casting, the attention was grabbed by the newly-wedded couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani attended the film’s success party. Here are a few pictures from the event take a look.

TBMAUJ Success Bash Pics, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Steal The Spotlight

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s success bash in Mumbai on Wednesday caught the attention of the newly wedded couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The diva alongside actor and producer opted to twin in black outfits at the success bash. The couple had a beaming smile as they looked into the camera. Take a look

The stars of the success bash were Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the duo stole the spotlight at the success party. The film Teri Baaton Mai Aisa Uljha Jiya featured Shahid as a robotic engineer who falls in love with SIFRA played by Kriti Sanon. The film was released in theaters on February 9, 2024. Shahid wore a grey causal shirt and Kriti Sanon opted for a red bodycon dress. The couple shared a smile for the paparazzi. Take a look.

In another photo at the TBMAUJ success bash, Shahid Kapoor also posed with his wife Mira Rajput who tagged along with her husband at the success bash. Mira posing for the paparazzi wore a beautiful printed body con dress. While smiling for the paps the couple were seen holding their hands. Take a look.

Shahid Kapoor also went solo for the paparazzi’s shoot. Shahid’s last film had a mixed reaction in the theaters.

At the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya success party, Kriti Sanon also gave a solo pose. On Wednesday night in Mumbai, The diva was also seen chatting with her fans outside the success bash. Take a look.

At the success party of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya, Kriti Sanon also struck a pose with Dinesh Vijan. For the unversed, Dinesh is the producer of Maddoc Film. He was spotted wearing a black outfit at the success bash.

Bollywood diva, Pooja Hegde was also spotted attending the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya success party. The diva wore a bright blue dress on Wednesday night in Mumbai.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s success bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night saw the director of the film Aanand L Rai. Take a look.

