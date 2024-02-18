Home

Entertainment

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Bride And Groom Hire Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Security Team For Beach Festivities

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Bride And Groom Hire Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Security Team For Beach Festivities

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: The couple, who are all set to tie the knot in a beautiful Beach wedding in Goa, hired Ranbir-Alia security team for their nuptials on February 21st.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Bride And Groom Hire Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Security Team For Beach Festivities

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot in Goa on February 21, 2024. The couple arrived in Goa on Saturday with their relatives. They were observed with Yusuf Ibrahim, who has worked with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan in addition to protecting well-known Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Yusuf discussed the ‘challenges of high profile weddings,’ according to a recent ETimes report. In an interview with the portal, Yusuf Ibrahim talked about the difficulties in preparing well-known weddings and emphasized the need for precise preparation and effective execution. He also emphasized how crucial it is to keep such gatherings secure and confidential. It is believed that the wedding guests would have an unrestricted experience, with protocols and measures in place to guarantee their comfort. Yusaf said, “It is not tough if we plan it accurately and execute properly.”

Trending Now

Yusuf revealed that ‘maintaining secrecy and security is always the top priority’. “They are invited guests with love and respect… so they have a free hand to do what they want to,” he added.

You may like to read

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Pre-Wedding Festivities And Guest List

A dhol night at Jackky Bhagnani’s house marked the beginning of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai. For the little family gathering, Rakul Preet looked stunning in green. The duo was sighted at the Mumbai and Goa airports on Saturday evening after praying together in a Mumbai temple early on Saturday morning. A number of well-known A-list actors have confirmed their attendance at the wedding, including Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey.

India Today reports that Rakul Preet and Jackky would tie the knot at the opulent ITC Grand in south Goa. The portal further stated that only close friends and family are on the guest list for the vacation wedding. The couple arrived in Goa on Saturday night to kickstart their wedding festivities. The bride-to-be exuded an unreal glow in an orange pantsuit and a pink crop top. The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in a grey shirt. Rakul headed for the car, and he followed in the viral video. The ‘Thank God‘ star couldn’t stop smiling as paps teased her, and well!

For the unversed, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were neighbours in Mumbai. Rakul officially announced her relationship with him on October 10, 2021, her 31st birthday, with an Instagram photo of the two of them strolling hand in hand. Saying she meant the world to him, Jackky wished her a happy birthday. The couple, who have been together for about 2.5 years, will tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Goa on February 21. Starting on February 19, the festivities will take place across three days.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.