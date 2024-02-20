Home

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Performance, Sundowner Haldi And More – See FIRST Pics

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: First pictures from the celebrity wedding in Goa, who will tie the knot on February 21, have gone viral on social media - SEE PICS

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with a vibrant Dhol night in Mumbai. Even though the celebrity couple have managed to keep their wedding updates under wrap, some brand-new details on the same have now been revealed. After Rakul-Jackky hired Ranbir -Alia’s security team for their wedding, their guest list also caught several eyes. Now, several media reports reveal that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra will perform at Rakul and Jackky’s wedding. You’ll also be interested to know that the first pictures from the celebrations have gone viral on social media.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani’s FIRST Photos From Wedding Venue

The official signboard, adorned with flowers, is seen in the most recent photos taken at Jackky and Rakul’s wedding location. The text says, ‘Welcome to the Bhagnani and Singh families.’ The initial letter of each of their names, ‘R’ and ‘J’ was imprinted on a coconut in another photo. It appears to be one of the beverages that will be provided to the visitors.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Guests And Performances

The couple’s closest friends and relatives will be present during their sundowner Haldi. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty will perform especially for the bride and groom. Raj and Shilpa get along well with Jackky’s family, particularly with his father Vashu Bhagnani. It’s interesting to remember that Jackky previously performed to enhance Shilpa and Raj’s wedding celebrations. Pinkvilla quoted an inside source stating, “Raj and Shilpa are all set to elevate the festivities with their dynamic performance, delivering an electrifying Punjabi wedding mashup that will undoubtedly enhance the glamour and musical ambience of the event.”

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Menu And Theme

Additionally, it has been stated that the guests at Rakul and Jackky’s wedding would be offered sugar- and gluten-free cuisine. In keeping with their eco-friendly wedding theme, the celebrity couple intends to plant trees in order to offset the increased carbon footprints that their wedding would cause. Additionally, the pair has decided against using firecrackers at the wedding.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, who will exchange wedding vows on Feb 21, are said to tie the knot in a stunning beach wedding. It is also stated that shortly after their return from Goa, the couple would throw a lavish celebration at the NMACC in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

