Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Will Have Anand Karaj And Sindhi Style Ceremony: Wedding Time, Rituals And More Details Out

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot on Wednesday in the presence of friends and family in South Goa - Here is everything you need to know

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are scheduled to tie the knot on February 21, in Goa. The soon-to-be bride and groom left for Goa a few days ago, and for the last two days, several Bollywood celebrities have started arriving at the airports in Mumbai and Goa to take part in the festivities. The couple’s big day has finally arrived after their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony yesterday. According to the most several media reports, the couple will have two wedding ceremonies. Rakul and Jackky will get married in a Sindhi ceremony and an Anand Karaj. Fans are probably quite excited to see these two decked for their special day.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Phera Time And Rituals

According to sources in India Today, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh will tie the knot in two different ceremonies on February 21. The actress’s chooda ceremony is scheduled for this morning, and the duo will partake in saat pheras at the ITC Grand South Goa around 3:30 PM. Their wedding ceremonies will honour both cultures, and we’re excited to see how! The source close to the portal also shared details about the after-party. “After the wedding, the newlyweds will host an after-party for all the guests. Close friends and family will join the couple in celebrating this joyous occasion,” said the source.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Pre-Wedding Festivities in Goa

With his beautiful voice, Vishal Mishra added a soulful touch to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet night. The singer will be singing at the occasion. The musician was spotted grinning and smiling with fans at the Goa airport, where he had already landed. He proceeded directly to the location, the ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa, from the airport.

A haldi ceremony marked the start of their pre-wedding celebrations in Goa. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their mehendi and sangeet on Tuesday, with special performances by their friends and relatives. Actor Varun Dhawan allegedly danced to Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No. 1 at the sangeet, while Shilpa Shetty also gave a performance.

