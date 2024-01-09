Home

Rakul Preet -Jackky Bhagnani’s Goa Wedding Latest Update: No Phone Policy Just Like Vicky-Katrina and Ranveer-Deepika?

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, are all set to tie the knot in Goa on February 22, 2024, after dating for a few years.

Rakul Preet – Jackky Bhagnani’s Goa Wedding: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani never failed to dish out a couple goals, ever since they made their relationship official in 2021. With rumours of their supposed 2024 Goa wedding circulating in the industry, the couple has sent their followers into a frenzy. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are reportedly narrowing down the specifics of their wedding. The secretive couple may decide to have a no-phones-allowed policy during their wedding, according to recent reports.

Rakul Preet – Jackky Bhagnani’s NO Phone Policy

The pair will organize a very intimate event and wed in front of their closest friends and family. They will also prohibit mobile phone use throughout their wedding ceremonies to preserve their privacy, as per Hindustan Times report. “They are very private people, which is why they are thinking of ways they can introduce to protect their privacy. For instance, they are planning to go for a no phone policy for the guests,” a source close to the development told the publication.

Rakul Preet – Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Guest List

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now organizing a star-studded guest list to make their wedding a spectacular event. On their special day, the couple has invited the South’s biggest names in addition to their pals. Rakul wants that fraternity at her side on her special day because she has experience working in several South Indian films.

In the insider’s words, “The intention is to keep it intimate but also not miss out on making memories with family and friends. That’s why close friends from both industries, considering Rakul has also worked in the south film industry, will be attending the wedding along with family members.”

Rakul Preet – Jackky Bhagnani Upcoming Projects

Soon, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen on the big screen with Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the movie Indian 2. The movie follows the 1996 blockbuster Indian, starring Kamal Hasaan in the titular role. About Jackky Bhagnani, the producer is putting the finishing touches on ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ his 2024 Eid release. Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar will play the main characters in the movie.

