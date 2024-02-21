Home

Entertainment

Rakul Preet-Jacky Bhagnani Wedding Video: Dance Performance of Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Goes Viral, Watch

Rakul Preet-Jacky Bhagnani Wedding Video: Dance Performance of Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Goes Viral, Watch

As the grand wedding celebration of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani kicks off in style, a video of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's performance at the sangeet has gone viral on social media. WATCH

Rakul Preet-Jacky Bhagnani Wedding Video: Dance Performance of Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Goes Viral, Watch

Goa: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been making waves on social media since the news of their upcoming wedding surfaced online. Recently a video has gone viral on social media showing Bollywood couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra dancing enthusiastically at one of Rakul and Jackky’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Trending Now

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Perform At Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were scheduled to showcase their dance skills at the sangeet, and a video of their performance has now become widely popular. The couple is seen dancing to the hit Punjabi song, ‘Mundiye Toh Bach Ke Rahi’. They are dressed in matching navy blue outfits, with Shilpa stunning in a stylish cut-out high-slit dress.

You may like to read

Take a look at the viral dance video of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are Officially Married

Bollywood celebrities Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot and participate in the sacred ‘phera’ ceremony in an early evening event on Tuesday. The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a haldi ceremony a few days back. They also had their sangeet on February 20, featuring special performances by their loved ones.

In an exciting development, their friends and Bollywood couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were spotted delivering a lively performance at the sangeet. The low-key wedding will be held in Goa with close friends and family in attendance. However, it is official now Rakul and Jackky will exchange vows after 3:30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa.

As per the news article published by Pinkvilla, the sangeet function was hosted by Ritieish Deshmukh and Bhumi Pednekar. Several of Shah Rukh Khan’s songs, such as ‘Gori Gori’ from ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal’, were performed. Additionally, there were performances of songs like ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, ‘Chaar Baj Gaye’, ‘Oo Antava’, ‘Kudmayi’, and others. The celebrations continued until 4 am.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani Opt For Eco-Friendly Wedding

The couple has intentionally organized their wedding to be environmentally friendly, avoiding the use of paper and firecrackers. The catering menu has been carefully crafted to accommodate health-conscious guests, in addition to the traditional extravagant wedding fare.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.