Home

Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani’s Mehendi Pics Confirm Laughter is The Best Accessory For Any Photoshoot – Check Their Colourful Outfits

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani’s Mehendi Pics Confirm Laughter is The Best Accessory For Any Photoshoot – Check Their Colourful Outfits

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share a few photos from their Mehendi ceremony and they are all about brightness, colours, playfulness and love.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani during their Mehendi

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani finally shared glimpses of their look from their Mehendi ceremony in Goa. The duo got married last week in a dual wedding at a resort in Goa. On Tuesday morning, they took to social media to share a few photos of their bright and beautiful Mehendi look. Both of them ditched Tarun Tahiliani and Falguni and Shane Peacock – the designers who styled them for other functions and opted for playful outfits by Arpita Mehta. The groom picked a bright pink and red outfit by Kunal Rawal while Rakul wore an orange and red, heavily embroidered co-ord set by Mehta. The photos of their looks are now going viral on social media, speaking volumes about Rakul and Jackky‘s bonding.

Trending Now

Rakul‘s outfit which included a blouse and a dhoti-like skirt paired with a long shrug, was an ode to her Punjabi heritage. The whole colourful outfit featured Phulkari embroidery which finds its origin in Punjab. The actor styled her dress with a pair of statement long earrings and a matching delicate maangtika while her hair was kept middle-parted in a messy do including flowers. Rakul flaunted her Mehendi as she posed with Jackky for happy pictures.

You may like to read

Check Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s Mehendi pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The newlyweds landed in Mumbai this weekend and celebrated their wedding with the media. It was a three-day-long wedding attended by many stars. Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others participated in the ceremonies and celebrated the union of two souls who are meant for each other.

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky have postponed their honeymoon plans until the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film is produced by Jackky’s Pooja Entertainment and is slated to hit the screens on April 9 as the big Eid release this year. Earlier, Jackky’s father Vashu Bhagnani informed the media that the newlyweds would go out once the film has released.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.