Bollywood drug scandal: The probe is widening on a daily basis and new names are coming out. Today, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash have reached Mumbai Port Trust's guest house at Colaba on Friday morning, where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) authorities are questioning people linked to the drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Deepika Padukone's name has also come up in the case and will be questioned on Saturday.

Rakul and Karishma were summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join the investigation of a drug case related to SSR case. According to Times Now's report, here's the list of questions the NCB may ask Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash.

When did you meet Rhea Chakraborty first?

Do you know about Bollywood –drug link?

Did you procure or consume drugs?

Did Rhea Chakraborty supply drugs to you?

The NCB has also summoned actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Dharma Production’s Executive Kshitij Prasad.

On Thursday morning, fashion designer Simone Khambata and Shruti Modi were interrogated. The agency has so far registered two cases, one pertaining to drugs angle related to Rajput’s death case and the other in connection with the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, a senior official said, adding that “both the cases have common linkages”.

There is another report from the same portal saying that the NCB has confirmed that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer & Director Kshitij Prasad bought huge amounts of drugs regularly. He has been taken to the agency office. Marijuana and small amounts of weed have also been seized from Kshitij’s house during raid.