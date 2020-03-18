Film bodies including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film&Television Directors’ Association had issued a notice last week to halt shooting of all entertainment formats in lieu of the fast-spreading Coronavirus and while the actors have retired home, South sensation Rakul Preet Singh continues to shoot. Despite advising fans not to “step out unless absolutely necessary”, the diva asserted that her own shoot could not be cancelled. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul shared a masked selfie with her team while holding a bottle of sanitizer each. While the project she was shooting for is unknown, Rakul captioned the picture, “Please don’t step out unless absolutely necessary! Could not cancel today’s shoot but the entire team took precautions! don’t be paranoid but wise . think positive and fight coronavirus with a smile @aasthasharma @reannmoradian @toralsoni @im__sal @bbhiral @kumar_anapagaddi #safetyfirst #selfquarantine (sic).” Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

On the professional front, Rakul was last seen in director Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie hit the cinema screens in January this year and also starred Hema Malini. The movie was co-produced by Hussain Shaikh while the screenplay and dialogues are credited to Kausar Munir, Rishi Virmani, Vipul Binjola and Ramesh Sippy.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for Attack opposite John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Touted to be an action drama revolving around a rescue operation by a team led John, Attack is inspired by true events. The fictional plot is set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation. It is interesting to note that this will be the third year consecutively where John has grabbed the Independence Day weekend after Satyameva Jayate opened on August 15, 2018 and Batla House released on August 15 last year.