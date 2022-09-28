Doctor G BTS Video: The makers of the upcoming medical campus comedy-drama ‘DOCTOR G‘ has been treating the fans with the melodies from the film and now they are here with a video to take us behind the scenes from the sets of Doctor G, with Dr Fatima Siddiqui aka Rakul Preet Singh. The official Twitter handle of Junglee Pictures shared the BTS video of the actress and captioned it, “Fun, Drama and a lot of Doctory. This is what it took for @Rakulpreet to get into the skin of her character, Dr Fatima Siddiqui. Watch the making of Dr Fatima.”Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20, Cricket Score: Markram Falls Right After Powerplay, India On Top

RAKUL PREET SINGH’S BTS SCENES FROM THE ‘DOCTOR G’ SETS

Fun , Drama and a lot of Doctory

After having seen a fun-filled journey of a hopeful orthopaedic who turns into a gynaecologist and the struggles he faces being the only male doctor in a class full of women, in the trailer, the audience is very excited to watch more of this campus comedy-drama. While raising the anticipation of the film, the makers are here with the BTS video of the film that captures the lead cast Rakul Preet Singh and her time on the sets while playing her character of Dr Fatima Siddiqui.

The film has certainly come as a very special one for the actress as she will be playing the character of a doctor for the first time. While Rakul was seen having a great time on the sets, she can be seen saying “From day one, when I first heard the narration to signing the film, to doing the readings, it’s been very special.” The actress also had a first-time life experience of holding a newborn baby as she added “I have never held such a newborn baby, ” during the shoot of the film.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh, and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th Oct.