Rakul Preet Singh - Jackky Bhagnani are Now Wife and Husband, See First Pics From Sundowner Wedding

Goa: Rakul Preet Singh has officially tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani. The Bollywood diva recently shared her wedding pictures on her official Instagram handle which became an instant hit.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani Shares Wedding Photo

Take a look at Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani’s Wedding PICS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

A video from the beachside mandap has taken over the internet where the couple can be rejoicing in their wedding. The video also showed a grand ceremony for the couple. The short video of the couple went viral on social media instantly.

Take a look at Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani’s Mandap Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Helpline (@bollywoodhelpline)

In a recent report by the Hindustan Times, it was mentioned that Rakul and Jackky got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. However, it is important to note that they have not yet had a wedding ceremony following the Sindhi tradition. The report also pointed out that Rakul had her ‘chooda’ ceremony at 3:30 pm on February 21, 2024.

